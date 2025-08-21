Home Job postingJob Posting: Assistant Editor for Arabic and French content
Job Posting: Assistant Editor for Arabic and French content

Full-time Position – Executive Magazine

Executive Magazine is seeking a full-time Assistant Editor with strong editorial and translation skills to join our team. The ideal candidate will be fluent in English, French, and Arabic, with a demonstrated ability to edit texts that have been translated from English into French, ensuring accuracy, clarity, and style. They will work closely with the editor-in-chief and senior staff while reporting to the managing editor in day-to-day.

Responsibilities:

· Prepare both upcoming and archived English content for publication in Arabic and French

· Edit and refine French and Arabic-language texts translated from English to ensure linguistic accuracy and journalistic quality.

· Support translation processes across English, French, and Arabic where needed.

· Collaborate with the editorial team to ensure consistency across multilingual content.

· Utilize AI-assisted translation tools effectively while maintaining a critical editorial eye.

· Contribute to Executive’s mission of delivering sharp, credible, and analytical journalism on business and economics.

Qualifications:

· Native or near-native fluency in English, French, and Arabic

· 2-3 years of experience in translation and/or business journalism

· Proven editorial experience with multilingual publications, especially in business and economic reporting.

· Strong knowledge of and personal interest in economics and business.

· Familiarity with AI translation programs and ability to adapt outputs to professional editorial standards.

· Exceptional attention to detail and ability to meet deadlines.

About Executive Magazine Executive is Lebanon’s premier business magazine, providing in-depth analysis, investigative reporting, and forward-looking perspectives on economic, social, and political developments.

If you are a sharp, detail-oriented editor with a passion for language, translation, and economic journalism, we’d love to hear from you.

To apply: Please send your CV, a brief cover letter, and two samples of relevant work to [email protected] with the job title in the subject line of the email.

Executive Editors are the collective voice of the magazine. Stories written by Executive Editors are the culmination of discussions, brainstorming, research and information-gathering by our editorial team. Over decades, our editorial team has applied a blend of seasoned expertise and a discerning eye to bring you insightful and engaging and substantive reads that eschew sensationalism.

