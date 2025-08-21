Job Posting: Assistant Editor for Arabic and French content

Executive Magazine is seeking a full-time Assistant Editor with strong editorial and translation skills to join our team. The ideal candidate will be fluent in English, French, and Arabic, with a demonstrated ability to edit texts that have been translated from English into French, ensuring accuracy, clarity, and style. They will work closely with the editor-in-chief and senior staff while reporting to the managing editor in day-to-day.
Responsibilities:
· Prepare both upcoming and archived English content for publication in Arabic and French
· Edit and refine French and Arabic-language texts translated from English to ensure linguistic accuracy and journalistic quality.
· Support translation processes across English, French, and Arabic where needed.
· Collaborate with the editorial team to ensure consistency across multilingual content.
· Utilize AI-assisted translation tools effectively while maintaining a critical editorial eye.
· Contribute to Executive’s mission of delivering sharp, credible, and analytical journalism on business and economics.
Qualifications:
· Native or near-native fluency in English, French, and Arabic
· 2-3 years of experience in translation and/or business journalism
· Proven editorial experience with multilingual publications, especially in business and economic reporting.
· Strong knowledge of and personal interest in economics and business.
· Familiarity with AI translation programs and ability to adapt outputs to professional editorial standards.
· Exceptional attention to detail and ability to meet deadlines.
About Executive Magazine Executive is Lebanon’s premier business magazine, providing in-depth analysis, investigative reporting, and forward-looking perspectives on economic, social, and political developments.
If you are a sharp, detail-oriented editor with a passion for language, translation, and economic journalism, we’d love to hear from you.
To apply: Please send your CV, a brief cover letter, and two samples of relevant work to [email protected] with the job title in the subject line of the email.