Job Posting: Assistant Editor for Arabic and French content

Executive Magazine is seeking a full-time Assistant Editor with strong editorial and translation skills to join our team. The ideal candidate will be fluent in English, French, and Arabic, with a demonstrated ability to edit texts that have been translated from English into French, ensuring accuracy, clarity, and style. They will work closely with the editor-in-chief and senior staff while reporting to the managing editor in day-to-day.

Responsibilities:

· Prepare both upcoming and archived English content for publication in Arabic and French

· Edit and refine French and Arabic-language texts translated from English to ensure linguistic accuracy and journalistic quality.

· Support translation processes across English, French, and Arabic where needed.

· Collaborate with the editorial team to ensure consistency across multilingual content.

· Utilize AI-assisted translation tools effectively while maintaining a critical editorial eye.

· Contribute to Executive’s mission of delivering sharp, credible, and analytical journalism on business and economics.

Qualifications:

· Native or near-native fluency in English, French, and Arabic

· 2-3 years of experience in translation and/or business journalism

· Proven editorial experience with multilingual publications, especially in business and economic reporting.

· Strong knowledge of and personal interest in economics and business.

· Familiarity with AI translation programs and ability to adapt outputs to professional editorial standards.

· Exceptional attention to detail and ability to meet deadlines.

About Executive Magazine Executive is Lebanon’s premier business magazine, providing in-depth analysis, investigative reporting, and forward-looking perspectives on economic, social, and political developments.

If you are a sharp, detail-oriented editor with a passion for language, translation, and economic journalism, we’d love to hear from you.

To apply: Please send your CV, a brief cover letter, and two samples of relevant work to [email protected] with the job title in the subject line of the email.