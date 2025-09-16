Can Lebanon’s Coastal Real Estate Developers Bridge Public Needs with Private Investment?

Lebanon’s coastline is one of our greatest assets, but it has also been the scene of decades of neglect, disputes, and short-term exploitation. With over 220 kilometers of Mediterranean shore, it should be a national driver of economic growth, tourism, and public well-being. Instead, we too often see projects that are speculative, unregulated, or closed off from the public. At a time when Lebanon is desperate for growth and stability, the question is whether developers can truly help balance private investment with public interest.

Public Access and Coastal Rights

The tension between public and private rights on the coast is not new. From the Ramlet el Bayda beach in Beirut, where citizens fought to keep the last natural beach accessible, to the Dalieh of Raouche, where access to a heritage site was blocked, people have witnessed how unregulated development can harm the public domain. In Keserwan, long stretches of the shore have been fenced off by resorts that charge entry fees to what should be open coastline.

Developers can change this picture. With clear rules and incentives, projects can reserve space for public boardwalks, promenades, or landscaped areas. The Dbayeh marina, for example, shows how a development can allow the public to walk along the waterfront while also hosting private clubs and restaurants. Byblos has managed to preserve open access around its old harbor while still attracting private investment. These are models that can be applied more widely.

As for reclaimed lands, or projects aimed at improving agricultural productivity and, more controversially, expanding coastal and urban areas, the issue has been left unresolved for too long. Many of these areas are occupied illegally or rented at symbolic rates. If legalized under strict regulation—with fair pricing, defined usage, and revenue directed to jobs and infrastructure—they can become productive assets instead of points of conflict. Otherwise, disputes will only deepen, and the state will continue losing both income and credibility.

Environmental Protections

Pollution is another major challenge. Everyone knows that untreated sewage and industrial waste are still being dumped into the sea along large parts of our coast. This damages not only the environment but also the long-term value of real estate projects themselves.

Developers have an opportunity to lead where the state has failed. By investing in on-site wastewater treatment, solid waste management, and renewable energy, they can ensure their projects are sustainable and attractive to both residents and tourists. Imagine if every new resort or marina on the coast was required to have a proper sewage treatment plant, solar power generation, and waste recycling facilities. The cumulative impact would be enormous.

Globally, investors demand environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. Lebanon cannot afford to lag behind. A developer who takes these steps not only does the right thing but also increases the marketability and resilience of their project.

Beyond Pure Investment Value

One of the biggest problems is that coastal real estate is often treated only as a speculative asset. Land is bought, subdivided, and flipped without adding any productive activity. This benefits a few but creates little for the economy.

But the reality is that every hectare of coastal land, if developed with a vision, can generate hundreds of direct and indirect jobs. Projects that include hotels, wellness resorts, marinas, serviced apartments, cultural spaces, or even sports facilities bring in tourists, foreign exchange, and sustainable employment.

Recent numbers confirm that there is still life in the real estate sector. Credit Libanais reported an increase in transaction values in the first half of 2025, despite the broader slowdown. Demand for coastal property remains strong, especially when there is a clear plan for long-term use rather than short-term speculation.

Avoiding Past Mistakes

We cannot ignore the history of disputes. Ramlet el Bayda, Dalieh, the closures of stretches of beach in Keserwan—all of these left scars. If developers want to gain trust, they must actively avoid repeating these mistakes. That means leaving a portion of the waterfront open to the public, coordinating with municipalities on infrastructure, and being transparent about land use.

Some municipalities are already experimenting with public-private partnerships where developers build facilities but also maintain public walkways and lighting. This approach could be replicated elsewhere. The message is simple: development does not have to mean exclusion.

Shared Responsibility

Of course, none of this can happen without the state stepping in. Zoning must be enforced, reclaimed lands legalized transparently, and revenues reinvested in infrastructure. Municipalities should be given more authority to make sure developments serve local communities. Civil society has a role in keeping watch and ensuring access and heritage are respected.

But developers should not always be seen as the enemy. They can be part of the solution if given the right framework. The state must provide the rules, but developers can deliver the projects that balance profit with public value.

Lebanon’s coast does not need to remain a battleground between private interests and public rights. It can become a shared space where investment, environment, and society come together. We already have examples that work on a small scale. What we need is the vision and courage to apply them across the coastline.

The choice is clear. Either we repeat the mistakes of unregulated, exclusive projects that serve a few and exclude the many, or we build a new model where coastal development genuinely supports Lebanon’s future. Developers, the state, and the public all have a role. If we get it right, the coast can once again become one of Lebanon’s greatest strengths.